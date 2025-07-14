Dust Storm Warning Remains in Effect for Parts of Southern Arizona

A Dust Storm Warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. Sunday for southwestern Cochise County, east central Pima County, and Santa Cruz County.

The National Weather Service says blowing dust could reduce visibility to near zero in some areas, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Additionally, a Dust Advisory is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County.

The alerts follow a round of strong thunderstorms that swept across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties earlier this afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible and to pull off the road if visibility drops. Remember: Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

