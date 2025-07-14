Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dust Storm Warning Remains in Effect for Parts of Southern Arizona

Dust Storm
Melissa Cox
A dust storm captured in Cochise County on July 13, 2025
Dust Storm
Posted

A Dust Storm Warning remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. Sunday for southwestern Cochise County, east central Pima County, and Santa Cruz County.

The National Weather Service says blowing dust could reduce visibility to near zero in some areas, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Additionally, a Dust Advisory is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for northeastern Pima County.

The alerts follow a round of strong thunderstorms that swept across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties earlier this afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired.

Motorists are urged to avoid travel if possible and to pull off the road if visibility drops. Remember: Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

