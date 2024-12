Dry conditions, warm temperatures and light winds is the theme going into the new year.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in Tucson near 80 degrees.

Lows on Monday morning in the 40s for most of Southern Arizona. Portions of Cochise County will see morning lows in the 30s.

Daytime highs will be above normal with most expected to reach at least 70 degrees. Tucson has a daytime high of 76 expected.

