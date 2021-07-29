Watch
Drought persists but recent rain has impact across Arizona

Matt York/AP
The Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal cuts through the desert, Friday, March 6, 2015 near Fountain Hills, Ariz. The 336-mile long system of aqueducts, tunnels, pumping plants and pipelines is the largest single resource of renewable water supplies in the state of Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Drought
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:57:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Drought conditions still exist across Arizona but recent monsoon rain has had a significant impact for the better.

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix said Thursday the latest drought monitor now has 52% of Arizona in either extreme or exceptional drought, down from 84% last week. The month isn’t even over yet, and Tucson has already recorded its wettest July in the southern Arizona city’s history.

The weather service reported that Tucson received just over 7 inches of rain as of Wednesday. That broke July's previous record of 6.8 inches set in 2017. Phoenix has had its wettest July since 2013.

