Daytime temperatures look to warm up once again this week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures begin to ramp up quickly with approximately 10 degrees of warming between today and Monday.

Dry and warm conditions the rest of the week into next weekend, with above normal temperatures expected.

Lows on Monday for Tucson will be 53 degrees. Most of Pima County will wake up somewhere in the 50s, with a few places to the south like Sasabe seeing morning lows in the 40s. That will also be the case for Sierra Vista at 48 degrees and much of Cochise County.

Tucson is expected to see the 90s return on Monday with a daytime high of 91 degrees. Elsewhere across Southern Arizona looks to see temperatures top out somewhere in the 80s.

