Conditions bring fire, dust concerns

April Madison
8:23 AM, Apr 16, 2018
35 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Strong winds will blow back into southern Arizona today, and again Thursday into Friday. A red flag warning has been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM Monday. Southwest winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, gusting in the 40s.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Tuesday from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Blowing dust will be a concern, especially on I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix, and in Cochise county.

A cold front will accompany these winds both Tuesday and again Friday. Highs will go from 90 degrees today, to the upper 70s Tuesday. Highs will rebound to the mid-80s Thursday, then once again drop to the upper 70s Friday.

