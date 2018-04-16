Conditions bring fire, dust concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. - Strong winds will blow back into southern Arizona today, and again Thursday into Friday. A red flag warning has been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM Monday. Southwest winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, gusting in the 40s.

More fire and blowing dust concerns. Red Flag Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM today. Then a Fire Weather Watch from 10 AM to 7 PM Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/RBTM1S8wBs — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) April 16, 2018

A fire weather watch has been issued for Tuesday from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Blowing dust will be a concern, especially on I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix, and in Cochise county.

A cold front will accompany these winds both Tuesday and again Friday. Highs will go from 90 degrees today, to the upper 70s Tuesday. Highs will rebound to the mid-80s Thursday, then once again drop to the upper 70s Friday.