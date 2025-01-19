Chilly mornings, below average daytime highs across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Below normal high temperatures will continue through Tuesday, along with cool mornings. Lows on Monday in the 30s for most of Pima County.

Highs warm to around seasonable levels the second half of the week, with above normal temperatures to start the weekend. Highs on Monday will reach the 60s.

Breezy winds Monday through Wednesday, with the strongest winds likely Tuesday. Wind speed could reach into the 20s and 30s for portions of Southern Arizona.

Dry conditions persist through at least Friday, before chances for precipitation begin to return by late this weekend.

