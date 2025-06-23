Chances for rain for areas of Southern Arizona this week

Near normal temperatures look to start the week and then above normal temperature by the latter half of this week.

Moisture will seep into eastern Arizona from the southeast over the coming days and result in a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chances will be highest near the New Mexico border with just a slight chance closer to Tucson by mid week.

Overnight lows on Monday for Tucson will be 70 degrees. Most of Southern Arizona outside of Tucson can expect lows somewhere in the 60s.

Things look to warm up for everyone with daytime highs once again expected in the triple digits for Tucson’s forecasted high of 101. Others will fall in the 90s.

