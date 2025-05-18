Breezy conditions and a red flag warning to start the weeks for some areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures through early next week will generally be near normal or a few degrees below normal.

Lows on Monday will fall between the 40s and 50s across Southern Arizona. Tucson's overnight low will be 57 degrees.

Most will see a break from the 90s on Monday including Tucson with a daytime high of 88 degrees. Some areas in western Pima County could reach 90 degrees.

Expect breezy to windy conditions today and Monday as a system passes through bringing Red Flag conditions east of Tucson. A red flag warning is in effect until 8 P.M. Monday for Cochise County, Santa Cruz County as well as eastern and southern portions of Pima County.

Temperatures then warm with triple digits returning from Tucson westward by the middle of the week.

