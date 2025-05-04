Below average temps to start the week followed by warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will cool to below normal the next few days as a strong Pacific weather system impacts the Desert Southwest.

This system will brought strong and gusty winds Sunday resulting in the potential for critical fire weather conditions east of Tucson.

Overnight lows across the region will fall somewhere in the 40s and 50s with Tucson’s low at 50 degrees.

Daytime highs for Tucson will be 73 degrees. This will be the case for most of Pima County seeing highs max out in the 70s. Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties will see daytime highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will then rebound the second half of next week, with the possibility for the century mark returning next weekend.

