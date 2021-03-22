Menu

Arizona officials warn of bad 2021 wildfire season

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey arrives for a news conference to talk about the latest Arizona COVID-19 information in Phoenix. Gov. Ducey has been focused for nine months on the coronavirus and his State of the State address set for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, will continue that priority. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 19:27:09-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state forestry officials are urging the public to be wary because a looming wildfire season has the potential to be exceptionally devastating due to widespread drought.

There is very little snowpack in the ponderosa pine forests that cover large parts of northern and eastern Arizona.

And portions of the state with grasslands that haven't burned recently are loaded with years of growth dried out by low rainfall.

State fire management officer John Truett said Monday that as soon as temperatures rise, central and southern Arizona could see widespread wildfires.

By June, the whole state will be in danger.

