A breezy Monday and break from the 70s in store to start the week

Things look to cool off across Southern Arizona, to begin the week at least.

Morning lows across the region look to range between the 30s and 40s. A few freezing temperatures across Cochise County.

Daytime highs look to get no warmer than the 60s tomorrow. Tucson’s high is expected to reach 60 degrees.

A weather system moving toward Arizona could see a few showers pop up early Monday for the metro Tucson area. Impacts from more precipitation won’t come until later in the week;

The bigger story tomorrow is the windy conditions across Southern Arizona with speeds between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

For Cochise County, a red flag warning is in effect until 6 PM Monday, as is a blowing dust advisory. Wind speeds could get as high as 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

