5.1 M earthquake hits Southeast coast of California

Reported about four miles southeast of Ojai
5.1 earthquake SE of Ojai, CA
Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 20, 2023
OJAI, Calif. (KGUN) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was recorded about four miles southeast of Ojai, CA, according to the United States Geological Survey.

No immediate damages or injuries have been reported, but according to social media the quake was by many Southern California.

The earthquake comes as people in the region are preparing for the impact of Tropical storm Hilary.

