Walgreens Will Now Mail Your Holiday Cards For You

While creating new holiday memories is a fun and festive way to enjoy the season, there’s something special about old-fashioned traditions.

Along with baking classic treats like gingerbread cookies, watching your favorite holiday films and decorating the tree, mailing Christmas cards is one tradition that adds some true magic to the season.

If you don’t feel like venturing out to mail cards this year, Walgreens has announced a new service that will address holiday photo cards and mail them for you — all without you having to step a foot in the post office or even lick an envelope!

You’ll find a variety of cards to choose from, including magnet cards that will ensure your recipient can enjoy your greeting for years to come.

Walgreens

Pricing for the new Mail-for-Me cards begins at $4 per card or $2.49 per postcard, including postage. The cards will be delivered to recipients in about two to five days, so you can take your time creating the perfect card and it should still arrive before Christmas, even if you order them the week before.

To create your cards, first choose the photos, designs and fonts, then simply put in the mailing info and pay for your order. Once you’re done, Walgreens will mail them for you.

Walgreens

If you’re looking for something more unique than a card, Walgreens photo center can also create a variety of personalized gifts, including ornaments, calendars and new photo puzzles.

Priced at $22.99 for adult puzzles or $34.99 for kids’ puzzles, with larger puzzle pieces for smaller hands, you can turn any photo into a puzzle that’s 8 inches by 10 inches. The puzzles are available for same-day pickup at the photo counter, so they’d make a great gift if you forgot you have a party to attend!

Walgreens

If you don’t find any card styles you like at Walgreens, there are multiple websites that also offer custom greeting cards, such as Punchbowl, which also has digital cards, and Postable and Shutterfly, both of which will also mail the cards for you.

Do you mail out cards every holiday season?

