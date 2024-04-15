Visitors seen on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead

Two visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area could face federal charges after a video circulating online shows them destroying ancient rock formations, park rangers said.

The incident happened on the evening of April 7 off the Redstone Dunes Trail in the Nevada park, officials said in a social media post.

The two suspects, who appear to be men, are seen in the video scaling rock formations and pushing slabs of the iconic red sandstone to the ground.

The National Park Service said the men may face federal charges that could result in hefty fines or jail time. National parks, forests and recreation areas are protected under federal regulations.

Anyone who may have information that could help investigators is encouraged to submit a tip by phone at (888) 653-0009, online or via email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Lake Mead is the first and largest national recreation area, with 1.5 million acres of mountains, canyons and two lakes. It’s located about 30 miles east of Las Vegas and is a popular spot for tourists to take in views of the Hoover Dam or hike around the Mojave Desert.

