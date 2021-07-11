Severe Weather in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Monsoon arrived in full force Saturday night. Here are live updates regarding the storm.

WEATHER ALERTS

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 p.m. for areas in the Tucson metro.

There is a Flash Flood Warning until 10:15 p.m. in Cochise and Pima County.

A Dust Storm Warning has been issued near I-10 and Marana until 10 p.m.

There is also a Blowing Dust Advisory until 11 p.m.

For your full forecast, click here.

POWER OUTAGES

Thousands are without power in Southern Arizona, from Green Valley to Catalina according to Tucson Electric Power. TEP says, it's because of the storm. If you see a downed power line, move away and call 911. TEP says crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs. You can check for updates here.

