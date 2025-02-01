Small jet with a pediatric patient and five others aboard crashes in Philadelphia

A medical transport jet crashed shortly after takeoff in the northeast region of Philadelphia Friday. A child patient, a passenger and four crewmembers were aboard, according to a statement from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.

"Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground," the company said in the statement.

The company could not confirm any fatalities.

At a press conference Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also said information about potential fatalities wasn't immediately available.

“This is still an active scene under investigation," she said.

The crash occurred around 6:30p.m. Eastern Time near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center.

Local police say other people on the ground were also injured.

The crash caused a fire that burned multiple homes and damaged several vehicles, according to fire officials. Photos from the scene show fires in residential buildings sending thick columns of smoke into the air.

Doorbell footage captures moment of plane crash in Philadelphia (Via AP / Jim Quinn)

The crash occurred less than three miles from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which frequently serves small planes and business jets. The FAA says the plane was a small business-style jet that was bound for Springfield, Missouri. The FAA put a ground stop in place at the airport following the incident.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was directing state resources to respond to the crash.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the incident on Friday night.

"More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged," he wrote. "First responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow."

The National Transportation Safety Board was gathering details about the crash on Friday night.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

