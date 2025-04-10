Sending mail could soon get pricier. Here's what it will likely cost you

The price to send a letter could be going up as soon as July.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed raising the cost of a stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents. Metered mail — typically used by businesses that send high volumes of letters — would increase from 69 cents to 74 cents.

Domestic postcards would also cost more to mail, rising from 56 cents to 62 cents. International postcards and letters would go up by 5 cents, to $1.65.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still needs to approve the proposed price changes.

The rate hike is part of the Postal Service's 10-year plan to achieve “financial stability.”

The USPS’s financial challenges have persisted for decades. The Government Accountability Office has listed the organization on its High Risk List since 2002. The 2022 Postal Service Reform Act was enacted to help strengthen the agency’s long-term financial outlook.

The last stamp price increase was announced in July 2024.