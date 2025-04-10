6 people reportedly killed after helicopter crash in Hudson River near NYC

Six people were killed Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Images from the scene show multiple rescue boats responding to a helicopter that was partially submerged. Fire trucks and ambulances were also staged nearby.

Scripps News correspondent Alex Miller confirmed that the medical examiner had arrived at the scene.

New York authorities are urging drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

