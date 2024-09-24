Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Ryan Routh, the suspect in the second Trump assassination attempt, has officially been federally charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate.

Initial charges against Routh were gun-related: illegally possessing a firearm and illegally obliterating a firearm's serial number.

Evidence shared in court in recent days included a letter allegedly written by Routh that offered a reward of $150,000 to anyone who could kill Trump.

According to prosecutors, the note said "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

The federal judge assigned to Routh's case is Aileen Cannon, the same judge overseeing the federal classified documents case against Trump in Florida.

RELATED STORY | Jack Smith appeals dismissal of Trump's classified documents case

“Violence targeting public officials endangers everything our country stands for, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to hold Ryan Routh accountable for the attempted assassination of former President Trump charged in the indictment,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement regarding the new charges. “The Justice Department will not tolerate violence that strikes at the heart of our democracy, and we will find and hold accountable those who perpetrate it. This must stop.”

“The FBI is continuing our investigation into this alleged plot and will use the full weight and resources of the FBI to uncover and provide as much information as possible about what led to the events in West Palm Beach," FBI Director Christopher Wray said. "In our country, we have to hold accountable people who resort to violence.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.