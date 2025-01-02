Suspect in Cybertruck explosion born in Arizona according to passport, made stops in northern part of state

The driver of the Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was a member of the elite Army Special Forces known as the Green Berets.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill believes Matthew Livelsberger died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials located a handgun they believe was used in the vehicle.

Law enforcement on Thursday was seen outside a home in Colorado Springs where Livelsberger apparently lived.

Seven people sustained minor injuries in the explosion outside the Trump Hotel Wednesday.

During a Thursday press conference, officials presented Livelsberger's passport, which showed "Arizona" as his place of birth.

Officials also showed a map with known stops along Livelsberger's route to Vegas, which included Holbrook, Flagstaff, and Kingman.

Gas canisters and fireworks were inside the vehicle, according to Sheriff McMahill. Officials say the explosives in the incident were "rudimentary" and that the construction of the vehicle contained much of the explosive force.

Authorities in Las Vegas said on Wednesday that they are investigating whether the explosion was an act of terrorism.

"We believe this is an isolated incident. We do not believe that there is a bunch of folks out there supporting this or helping this and we don't believe that there's any other danger to the community right now," said Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge for the FBI’s Las Vegas office.

The explosion in Las Vegas happened hours after a vehicle slammed into revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people. Scripps News Denver reports that the suspects in both incidents served at the same military base. They also both used the vehicle rental company Turo to obtain the trucks used in the incidents. However, the FBI stated on Thursday that there is no "definitive" link between the two incidents.