12-year-old Arizona girl arrested in Milwaukee school threat investigation

Police were able to track the girl down using her IP address.
A 12-year-old girl was arrested and booked in Arizona on Sunday after making threats to a school in Milwaukee.

The Buckeye Police Department in Arizona said officers were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation.

During their investigation, police found the IP address was linked to a home in Buckeye, Arizona. Officers responded to that home, interviewed a 12-year-old girl, and recovered evidence.

Police said the 12-year-old was arrested and booked on felony charges, including making a terroristic threat.

It's unclear which school in Milwaukee received the threat.

This story was originally published by Ryan Jenkins at Scripps News Milwaukee.

