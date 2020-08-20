Two sororities at Texas A&M forced to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Two sororities at Texas A&M University are forced to quarantine after having been exposed to COVID-19.

The university announced the activities and members of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta are experiencing exposure to the virus.

Texas A&M has initiated chapter-wide quarantine and contact tracing for those who live in the sorority houses or elsewhere and were in contact.

The chapters have been responsive and are responsibly following required steps to continue operations, according to the university.

Students, faculty, or staff who receive a positive diagnosis or believe they have been exposed to a positive case must complete a form through the university's reporting portal.

Gatherings have also been restricted to 10 or fewer people.

Texas A&M kicked off the fall semester both online and in-person on August 19.

This story was first reported by Sydney Isenberg at KXXV in Waco, Texas.