Two dead, two injured in Mesa bar shooting

MESA, AZ — Two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting outside a Mesa bar.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Mesa police were called to The Lounge Soho, near Southern Avenue and Alma School Road, for reports of a shooting

Two males were found lying in the parking lot area with obvious gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mesa Police Sergeant Chuck Trapani.

While searching the area police found two more victims that had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names and ages of the victims haven't been released.

When the first officers arrived at the scene they saw a silver passenger car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed that vehicle and were able to stop it down the street. Three people inside the vehicle have been detained pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sgt. Trapani tells ABC15 there were no weapons located inside the car but while retracing the route they located a weapon along the roadway.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the business and several witnesses are being questioned.

It's unknown if the people involved knew each other or what led up to the shooting.

