Tanque Verde High School teams up with KGUN 9 for 'TVHS Student View'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been said, today’s youth are the future leaders of our communities, our country.

KGUN 9 and Tanque Verde High School have formed a partnership to showcase TVHS students’ viewpoints on our community’s news, what’s happening in their school and their viewpoints on some of the bigger stories impacting our country.

The TVHS students in the film/television and publications classes, together with KGUN 9, will be publishing their monthly school newspaper that will be available to read on this KGUN 9 website page, as well as videos and student views on today’s news topics.

READ: Tanque Verde Times Volume 1

The KGUN 9/TVHS partnership will also provide career exposure of the local television industry such as sales, engineering, journalism, and creative services to students.

KGUN 9 is learning from these students on how they consume news content and will be experimenting with new ways to reach the next generation of news consumers.

