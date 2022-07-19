Amazon customers say this $30 Tula eye balm gets rid of dark circles and puffiness under eyes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Let’s face it: even the best night’s sleep still leaves some of us with puffy or dark circles under the eyes. After all, those unsightly eye bags could have multiple causes, including genetics, aging, diet and allergies.

In general, swelling in your under-eye area isn’t dangerous, but you may hate the way it looks. If you’re trying to minimize the appearance of puffiness or dark circles, we suggest opting for products that pack a punch. Look for ingredients that firm and tighten the skin while moisturizing. If you’re battling dark circles, you may want one that provides highlighting effects, too.

adobe

As we age, our natural levels of hyaluronic acid, which hydrates skin and keeps it flexible, start declining. Applying it topically can help counterbalance loss.

There’s a hyaluronic acid eye balm that customers swear by, claiming it rids them of their dark circles and under-eye puffiness. Tula eye balm is only $30 on Amazon!

Tula’s best-selling eye balm comes with rosehip oil, which is a plant-based retinol alternative, and rose water, which contains antioxidants and skin-soothing properties.

Tula eye balm is also described as being jam-packed with other good stuff, like caffeine to firm and tighten the appearance of skin, blueberry to hydrate, and probiotic extracts to seal in moisture and smooth out the skin. The combination is said to have an energizing and cooling effect. The balm also reportedly leaves behind a dewy glowy look, thanks to “topical brightening particles.”

Tula says its products feature probiotic extracts and skin superfoods, like aloe leaf juice and fruit extract, to nurture balanced, healthy skin. The company notes that its products are clean and clinically proven and effective. It says that in a small study of 32 subjects that used this product for one week, 93% felt their skin felt less puffy.

We like that it’s travel-sized and can be reapplied throughout the day. It can be used on top of the cheekbones for a quick perk-up, too.

Amazon reviewer Alexis, who uses Tula eye balm even without makeup, said, “It gives the perfect amount of glow without looking like too much. It adds moisture to my skin and can be applied before or after makeup. It doesn’t give off a certain color, it’s a perfect sheen glow.”

Sam S. said she can’t recommend Tula eye balm enough, gushing, “This under eye balm is nothing short of amazing. I always struggle with puffy eyes in the morning, but this balm invigorates my skin and actually leaves me feeling more alert! I was worried because I have sensitive skin, but I have had zero irritation whatsoever.”

Are you thinking you could use a quick boost to help brighten your eyes? There’s also a 30-day return policy, so you can try it worry-free.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.