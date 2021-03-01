Menu

Work begins today on Palo Verde Road, Catalina Highway

Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-day project to repair the shoulders on Palo Verde Road between Benson Highway and Drexel Road begins today between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will complete work in one direction placing material in the low areas of the shoulder and compact it before continuing in the other direction. The work zone will be swept once repairs have been completed.

Five days of work is scheduled to mill, repave and restripe the most heavily-used portion of the Catalina Highway, between Houghton and Mt. Lemmon Short Road (Milepost 0). Crews were delayed in starting this project because their previous work area on Swan near Sunrise wasn't completed on schedule. Work hours for this project are 6 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

