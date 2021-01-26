Winter storms causing closures on freeways, roads in state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's rare in Tucson, but not rare in other parts of the state -- snow.
Snow-related weather has caused several closures near Sedona, Prescott and Flagstaff, includes sections of I-17 and I-40.
In addition, there's no reopening time scheduled for the Catalina Highway and Madera Canyon Road in southern Arizona.
Here is a complete listing of state highways that are restricted:
- Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89
- State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363)
- State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342
- Interstate 17 is closed northbound at State Route 179
- US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
- State Route 73 from US 60 to SR 260
- State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow
- State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
- US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low
- State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
- State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
---------------------
