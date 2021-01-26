Menu

Winter storms causing closures on freeways, roads in state

Posted at 5:45 AM, Jan 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's rare in Tucson, but not rare in other parts of the state -- snow.

Snow-related weather has caused several closures near Sedona, Prescott and Flagstaff, includes sections of I-17 and I-40.

In addition, there's no reopening time scheduled for the Catalina Highway and Madera Canyon Road in southern Arizona.
Here is a complete listing of state highways that are restricted:

  • Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89
  • State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363)
  • State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342
  • Interstate 17 is closed northbound at State Route 179
  • US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
  • State Route 73 from US 60 to SR 260
  • State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow
  • State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
  • US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low
  • State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
  • State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

