Winter storms causing closures on freeways, roads in state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's rare in Tucson, but not rare in other parts of the state -- snow.

Snow-related weather has caused several closures near Sedona, Prescott and Flagstaff, includes sections of I-17 and I-40.

In addition, there's no reopening time scheduled for the Catalina Highway and Madera Canyon Road in southern Arizona.

Here is a complete listing of state highways that are restricted:

Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89

State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363)

State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342

Interstate 17 is closed northbound at State Route 179

US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)

State Route 73 from US 60 to SR 260

State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow

State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87

US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low

State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale

State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott

---------------------

