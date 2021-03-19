Menu

West side intersection to get all-way stop

Traffic change at Irvington and Joseph Ave next week
Posted at 8:03 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:03:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Pima County Department of Transportation will install an all-way stop at the intersection of Irvington Road and Joseph Avenue Tuesday, March 23 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The all-way stop will require vehicles on Irvington Road and Joseph Avenue to come to a complete stop before continuing through the intersection. Speed limit reduction signs and advance-warning devices will also be constructed approaching the intersection.

