Upcoming work on Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — A viewer named Tyler emailed a question about message boards that he saw along Ina Road, advising of upcoming work. He said the signs are unclear about when work would start.

The tentative schedule for that milling and repaving on Ina, between Oracle and Pima Canyon, is set for April 1 and should end by April 22. But that timeline could change, due to availability of asphalt.

Pima County DOT began fog sealing work yesterday on several streets.

The work will continue until the end of March, with a different road or roads scheduled for sealing every day.

Harrison Road from Sahuarita Road to Sycamore Leaf Road

Alvernon Way from south of Aeronautical Way to Aerospace Parkway

Camino Verde from Nebraska Street to Valencia Road

Anklam Road from Speedway Boulevard to west of North Players Club Drive

Old Magee Trail from La Cholla Boulevard to Magee Road

Tanque Verde Road from Tanque Verde Acres Drive to Tomahawk Trail

Soldier Trail from Tanque Verde Road to Fort Lowell Road

Freeman Road from Speedway Boulevard to Old Spanish Trail



Fog sealing is the light application of a diluted slow-setting asphalt emulsion to the surface of an aged (oxidized) pavement surface. Fog seals are low-cost and are used to restore flexibility to the road. The process is frequently used in Southern Arizona, because it temporarily postpones the need for a more costly type of repair, like repaving.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.