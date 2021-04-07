Twin Country Club projects to begin

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Country Club Road has had its share of issues recently, making it a challenge to navigate between Broadway and Speedway.

The Broadway widening/improvement between Country Club and Euclid will force the closure of Country Club north of Broadway Friday evening through Monday morning, for new water line installation.T

That project, which is as much a significant drainage improvement project as a roadway widening project, is scheduled to wrap up by the end of September.

The development of additional housing on the Benedictine Monastery property along Country Club Road is also forcing infrastructure improvements to the area, as well. A contractor is restricting travel at Country Club and Speedway for the next several days for utility upgrades in the area. Most of the work appears to be on the northwest quadrant of the intersection and has restricted traffic during the day and some evenings.

Good choices to avoid Country Club during the next several days include Alvernon Way or Campbell Avenue.

