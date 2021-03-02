Truck damages power pole near Wilmot and Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Viewer Barbara asked about the Wilmot entrance ramp to westbound I-10 ramp closure yesterday.

ADOT reported that a truck hit and damaged a power pole near the ramp. TEP spent much of the day repairing the damage yesterday. Work should be complete this morning.

Viewer Reina emailed KGUN 9's Operation Safe Roads about troubles on a neighborhood street.

"Felix Boulevard is located between Palo Verde and Drexel and has several large potholes," she wrote. "Drivers drive on the opposite side of the road to avoid them. There have been several minor accidents but we’re concerned that it may cause serious car and pedestrian accidents. This street is a major street that connects the surrounding neighborhood. As a result, it is heavily used to get into the neighborhood. Of course, the rest of the neighborhood streets also need repair but Felix is the most drastic need of repair."

Operation Safe Roads has forwarded her concern to TDOTM and Felix Boulevard has been placed in their maintenance queue for inspection and repair.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.