Travel restrictions next week in 'The Produce Gateway'

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Viewers in the Nogales area or who travel to Nogales are in for full closures of northbound I-19 between SR 189 and Grand Ave beginning Monday evening.

In addition, the northbound I-19 onramp in the same area will also close Monday. Both restrictions will end Saturday, March 20.

This work is related to the new I-19 interchange at SR 189, which began in 2019. The area under construction is nicknamed "The Produce Gateway", named for the nearly two-thousand produce trucks that cross the border daily.

If you need to travel toward Tucson, the alternate route is to enter northbound I-19 at Grand Avenue or by using the northbound I-19 frontage road.

