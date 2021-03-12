Menu

Travel restrictions next week in 'The Produce Gateway'

Update on interchange work in Nogales
Viewers in the Nogales area or who travel to Nogales are in for full closures of northbound I-19 between SR 189 and Grand Ave beginning Monday evening. Photo via Google Maps.
TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Viewers in the Nogales area or who travel to Nogales are in for full closures of northbound I-19 between SR 189 and Grand Ave beginning Monday evening.

In addition, the northbound I-19 onramp in the same area will also close Monday. Both restrictions will end Saturday, March 20.

This work is related to the new I-19 interchange at SR 189, which began in 2019. The area under construction is nicknamed "The Produce Gateway", named for the nearly two-thousand produce trucks that cross the border daily.

If you need to travel toward Tucson, the alternate route is to enter northbound I-19 at Grand Avenue or by using the northbound I-19 frontage road.

