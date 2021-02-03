Traffic signal work continues Wednesday, Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be signal work today and tomorrow.

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation (and Mobility: TDOTM) is working on an initiative to make the signals "smarter".

Smart signal work involves rewiring, modifying software in signal cabinets and adding additional left-turn arrows at signals that don't currently have them.

Tomorrow, this type of work will occur at Prince and Tucson Blvd, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Today, the NW corner of the intersection of Golf Links and Wilmot is restricted for westbound travel. TDOTM is installing a new signal pole, again starting at 8 a.m.

TPD will direct travel through both locations, because the signals will be turned off during the work.

---------------------

