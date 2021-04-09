Traffic shift on Houghton next week

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Houghton Road is being widened and improved one section at a time, between Speedway and I-10. The most recent section getting work is between Valencia and Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

Paving the new southbound lanes wrapped up this week. Southbound travel is initially scheduled to shift to the new lanes next week, probably Wednesday, April 14. Several days later, around Monday, April 19, northbound travel will be shifted to the new lanes, as well.

Work will then begin to build the new northbound lanes after those traffic shifts.

In addition to the six-lane divided highway on Houghton, many other improvements planned, including dedicated turn lanes, new bus bays, new roadway signing and striping, new bicycle lanes on both sides of Houghton, new lighting, and a new traffic signal at the Rita Road intersection with pedestrian crossing enhancements. There will also be an asphalt multi-use path.

The project is expected to be done by early 2022.

---------------------

