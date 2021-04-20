Thursday signal work at Broadway and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — This Thursday, work crews are scheduled to remove and replace the traffic signal heads onto the newly installed poles, as well as convert the traffic signals to include flashing yellow arrows, at the Broadway and Swan Road intersection.

Last Friday, April 16, crews installed new traffic signal poles and mast arms at the same intersection.

This is a one day project starting at 7 a.m. Work should end by 4 p.m.

During work, the traffic signals will not be in operation. Travel on Broadway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, and travel on Swan Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Turning movements will not be affected by this work.

When you see a flashing left turn arrow, you should yield to pedestrians, oncoming motorists and bicyclists and proceed with caution when turning left.

Research has indicated that left turn collisions are reduced with flashing yellow arrows. The conversion to flashing yellow arrows gives some additional options for traffic control. During certain times of the day, left turns can be prohibited unless there is a green arrow. Also, when pedestrians want to cross parallel to traffic, left turning traffic can be stopped with a red arrow until the pedestrian has safely crossed the intersection.

A clarification to yesterday's column about Speedway's work west of town: even though most of the work is done, it's still classified as a construction zone, with the corresponding 25 MPH speed limit. Final striping and some guardrail work remains.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.