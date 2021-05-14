The story of Glenn Street's reconstruction

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Road construction frequently gets bogged down with all types of different issues: Materials availability, labor shortages, the permit process of different municipalities and other surprises frequently pop up on any given project.

This is the case on Glenn Street, between Swan and Craycroft.

The midtown street has been completely closed to through traffic since last year. Residents of the area were able to maneuver through the area, but even that was a challenge.

In 2020, Tucson Water awarded a contract to replace the reclaimed water line that provides irrigation to Ft Lowell Park, at Glenn and Craycroft. The route for the pipe runs along the north side of Glenn, which is a narrow road for cars and construction workers trying to safely coexist. The road was closed last year because of concern for worker safety.

The latest schedule from the contractor has a portion of Glenn finally reopening to traffic today (5/14). The section between Swan and Wyatt Drive should have barricades removed after 5 p.m.

As for the rest of Glenn, between Wyatt Drive and Sidney Avenue, there's a reasonable amount of work left to complete before it will reopen to traffic, around the first week of June. Pressure testing the new pipe, asphalt and concrete removal and paving some remaining areas that need it, remains.

Project contractor Sellers and Sons' email to neighborhood residents this week says all significant roadwork, including crack sealing and slurry coating the whole stretch of Glenn, between Swan and Craycroft will be complete by the end of June. Final striping should occur the first week of July.

Materials issues has also delayed some of the remaining chip sealing work taking place in Marana this week. The plant producing the rock chips is not able to provide the needed material until this weekend.

The tentative schedule for Marana's chip sealing work next week:

Monday – Luckett Road from Marana to Veterans Cemetery

Tuesday – Wednesday : Sanders Road from Marana Road to Avra Valley Road

Thursday – Sat: Sandario Road from Avra Valley to Emigh Road

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.