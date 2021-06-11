The new road to Raytheon

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Work began last Monday to shift travel on Raytheon Parkway and to construct a new road to route traffic through a new south entrance gate. The gate is scheduled to be complete and open by mid-July. Then, the contractor will start work to build the rest of the roadway, north of the existing intersection of Aerospace Parkway and Raytheon Parkway.

Lane restrictions will continue with the current single lane in each direction, but will be shifted to the east side of Raytheon Parkway. Traffic control barricades and signs are visible..

Oro Valley's HiVE dates for June are all from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be near Oracle and 1st Avenue:

Wednesday 6/16

Tuesday 6/22

Wednesday 6/30

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.