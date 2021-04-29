Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideTraffic

Actions

Tangerine and Thornydale Roads get seal coating next week

Six-day project will end next Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
KGUN 9 is committed to making our roads a safer place to travel on foot, on bikes, and in our vehicles. We welcome your input. Send your issues and concerns about the safety of our roadways to saferoads@kgun9.com or call 520-290-7690.
Call or e-mail Operation Safe Roads
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:08:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Town of Marana will be seal coating Tangerine Road near LaCholla Blvd to Dove Mountain Blvd. and approximately 1,000 feet of Thornydale north and south of Tangerine Road from May 3 – May 8, 2021. Travel will be necked down to one lane in each direction. Work hours are 6:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

What is seal coating? Many drivers in southern Arizona have seen chip sealing on roads in the area over the years. Seal coating involves the same process: the application of an asphalt emulsion to the roadway, but no chips are applied afterwards.
---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.