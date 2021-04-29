Tangerine and Thornydale Roads get seal coating next week

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Town of Marana will be seal coating Tangerine Road near LaCholla Blvd to Dove Mountain Blvd. and approximately 1,000 feet of Thornydale north and south of Tangerine Road from May 3 – May 8, 2021. Travel will be necked down to one lane in each direction. Work hours are 6:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

What is seal coating? Many drivers in southern Arizona have seen chip sealing on roads in the area over the years. Seal coating involves the same process: the application of an asphalt emulsion to the roadway, but no chips are applied afterwards.

