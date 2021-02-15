Sunrise and Skyline project is underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two weeks of turning restrictions begin today near the intersection of Sunrise at Skyline. Work hours to reconfigure the intersection are 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. until Feb. 26.

Gas prices continue to rise here. The lowest price has increased a nickel over the weekend to $2.23 for regular unleaded.

Costco on Thornydale and Sam's Club on Stone Ave are the least expensive. Diesel is $2.44 or higher at most stations with two exceptions: QuikTrip on Irvington and Benson Hwy and Walmart on Tucson Boulevard north of Drexel.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.