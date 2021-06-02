Street maintenance in Marana this week and next.

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Town of Marana continues an aggressive roadway maintenance program, chip sealing the northbound and southbound curb lanes of Thornydale, between Orange Grove and Ina. Technically, the work will start just south of Orange Grove, at Joiner and end north of Ina, at Rudolf.

Crews will wrap up the Thornydale work Thursday evening, chip sealing the inside lanes.

Costco Loop will get chip sealing on Friday evening.

Next Monday, the eastbound median lanes of Cortaro Farms Road, from east of I-10 to Star Grass Drive. Crews will also finish the work already started on Cortaro Road from Arizona Pavillions to near Silverbell Road.

Evening hours of work begin at 8 p.m.

Finally, my colleague Greg Bradbury filed a story regarding safety corridors located within Tucson's city limits. Safety corridors are used by several municipalities statewide, includine ADOT, near the Sacaton Rest Area, just outside of Phoenix. https://www.kgun9.com/operation-safe-roads/400-traffic-related-deaths-over-the-past-6-years-5-safety-corridors-added-to-city-streets

