Storms lead to road closures Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three significant closures remain in Pima County this morning.

Catalina Highway: Closed at the base.

Madera Canyon Road: Closed at Box Canyon.

Manville: Closed, between Avra and Reservation Roads.

Statewide, it's a lot better today. Both sections of I-17 and I-40 near Flagstaff that were closed yesterday have reopened today.

Of note: SR 89A remains closed for travel between Sedona and Flagstaff.

Locally, the term, "weather permitting" is going to apply for striping crews along Sandario Road, between Emigh and Ajo Way. The ambient temperature has to reach a required mimimun for striping work on Sandario, as well as other paving projects in the city. Those should be on-hold today.

