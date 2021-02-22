Stone Ave to partially reopen by Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stone Avenue north of downtown is closed between 5th and 6th Streets.

On Friday, the contractor will partially reopen Stone to one lane status for both north and southbound travelers.

Traffic will shift to the west half of Stone, allowing work to continue on the extensive storm drainage needed to complete the last mile of the Barraza-Aviation Parkway, between Broadway and 6th St.

Next Monday, 6th Street will close between Stone and 6th Avenue until mid-May. This will allow work to begin on building anotherr storm drain. When it's done, the Stone storm drain will connect with the 6th Street storm drain.

Both of these projects will have travel restrictions until mid-May.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.