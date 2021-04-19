Watch
Speedway work completed near Tucson Mountains

Widened roadway between Painted Hills and Camino de Oeste
Scripps file photo
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 11:15:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) —
After several months of restrictive travel, the work on Speedway between Painted Hills and Camino de Oeste looks like it's now complete.

Contractors working for Pima County spent months alternating east and westbound traffic, while the roadway was widened and new shoulders were constructed.

A few barricades remain, mostly off to the sides of the roadway and temporary striping is complete. Within a few weeks, permanent thermoplastic striping will be applied.
