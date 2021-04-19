Speedway work completed near Tucson Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) —

After several months of restrictive travel, the work on Speedway between Painted Hills and Camino de Oeste looks like it's now complete.

Contractors working for Pima County spent months alternating east and westbound traffic, while the roadway was widened and new shoulders were constructed.

A few barricades remain, mostly off to the sides of the roadway and temporary striping is complete. Within a few weeks, permanent thermoplastic striping will be applied.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.