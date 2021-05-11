Smart Signal work near The Bridges

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Starting today, work will restrict northbound travel at a Kino Parkway intersection.

Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) continues installing upgraded signals, masts and poles signal upgrades at Kino Parkway and 36th Street.

During the work, curb lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection for northbound travel.

This Thursday, May 13, crews will return to the intersection to convert the traffic signals to include flashing yellow arrows. This work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. the same day.

DTM is upgrading intersections throughout the community with flashing yellow left turn arrows to improve safety. The conversion to flashing yellow arrows also provides operational flexibility; during certain times of the day, left turns can be prohibited unless there is a green arrow. Also, when pedestrians want to cross parallel to traffic, left turning traffic can be stopped with a red arrow until the pedestrian has safely crossed the intersection.

The Town of Marana will be surveying the current striping in all directions of travel at Cortaro and I-10 Interchange today through Friday May 14, from 8 A.M to 2 P.M.

AAA is forecasting a big travel increase in holiday travel during Memorial Day weekend. If your travel plan is to use I-40, keep in mind that Meteor Crater Rest Stop, 30 miles east of Flagstaff, is closed for renovations until fall, except for commercial vehicle parking.

However, even that is restricted tomorrow and Thursday:



Eastbound I-40 will be closed at Meteor Crater Road from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Westbound I-40 will be closed at Meteor Crater Road from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.