Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideTraffic

Actions

'Smart Signal' rewiring today at 36th and Kino Parkway

A one-day restriction today at the intersection of 36th St and Kino Parkway begins at 8 a.m. TPD will direct travel, since the signal will be turned off until about 4 p.m.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 07:42:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-day restriction today at the intersection of 36th St and Kino Parkway begins at 8 a.m. TPD will direct travel, since the signal will be turned off until about 4 p.m.

The Smart Signal initiative by TDOTM is an effort to rewire all major traffic signals within the Tucson city limits. When the rewiring occurs, it allows flexibility to add or take away green time at the signal location. Other options when a signal is "smart" include adding or taking away left-turn time or completely removing left-turn movements, if needed.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!