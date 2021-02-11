'Smart Signal' rewiring today at 36th and Kino Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A one-day restriction today at the intersection of 36th St and Kino Parkway begins at 8 a.m. TPD will direct travel, since the signal will be turned off until about 4 p.m.

The Smart Signal initiative by TDOTM is an effort to rewire all major traffic signals within the Tucson city limits. When the rewiring occurs, it allows flexibility to add or take away green time at the signal location. Other options when a signal is "smart" include adding or taking away left-turn time or completely removing left-turn movements, if needed.

