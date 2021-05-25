New work on old bridges in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Within Pima County, many bridges are being upgraded to allow for more lanes and smoother travel over them.

One of the biggest projects is the new Houghton Bridge over I-10. When complete, it'll have six lanes and will facilitate growth to access I-10 in the future, as Houghton is one of our largest growth corridors.

In Santa Cruz County, lots of new bridges are in development for the new I-19/SR 189 Interchange in Nogales, which is scheduled to be completed by this fall.

Less-intensive bridge work involves simply ripping up the existing top deck and pouring new concrete. This type of bridge work is much more common and much cheaper when the existing bridge piers and other infrastructure is sound, but the deck has taken a beating with thousands of vehicles traveling on it weekly.

Last year, ADOT's contractor did several "facelifts" on bridge decks at east of Tucson. Among them: I-10 and Wentworth/Colossal Cave and I-10 and SR 83 (Sonoita Bridge).

Several more bridges are affected over the next few months:

I-10 bridge west of Willcox at MP 336 (west of Ft. Grant Road).

I-19 bridge at Ruby Road, near Tubac.

I-19 bridge over Sahuarita Road will be renovated later this year.

