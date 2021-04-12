Several Marana projects ramp up this week

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is going full-tilt with road maintenance this week on heavily traveled roads.

Tuesday, crews will be repairing a patch on eastbound Cortaro Road at the Santa Cruz River Bridge. The work will involve a temporary lane shift from 7 a.m. until noon.

Also starting Tuesday, the intersection of Cortaro Farms Road and Cerius Stravenue will be repaved. The curb lanes are scheduled for construction on Tuesday, and the median lanes are scheduled for construction on Wednesday. East and westbound Cortaro Farms Road traffic will experience lane shifts and restricted turn movements. North and southbound Cerius Stravenue traffic will be closed for turn movements on Tuesday during work hours, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two projects start and end on Thursday. A portion of the right-hand turn lane on Orange Grove Road and Thornydale Road is scheduled for repaving.. The right-hand turn movement on Orange Grove Road to Thornydale Road will be restricted, and southbound Thornydale Road will experience a lane shift, expect delays. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also Thursday: The asphalt on Costco Drive just north of Costco Place will be removed and replaced. The road will be open to two-way traffic, but will be restricted to one lane with flagman. Work hours will be from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The intersection at Sanders Road and Grier Road and the intersection at Sanders Road and Barnett Road will be repaved on Friday, April 16, along with the repair of several small roadway segments along Sanders Road between Grier and Silverbell Roads. The road will be open to two-way traffic, but will be restricted to one lane with flagman. Work hours will be from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Viewer Jim emailed questions he had about blue light detection at the intersection of Ina and Thornydale, installed within the last several weeks. There's still quite a bit of traveler uncertainty about them, so I've included a link that explains them.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.