Scheduling delay extends work on LaCanada

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Southbound LaCanada near Tangerine and adjacent to a neighborhood school remains restricted to one lane of travel, as the project work schedule had to be revised late last week.

Borderland Construction had originally planned to have the work completed by the end of spring break for the Leman Academy by last Friday. The only section that's left to be done is building a new southbound right-turn lane into the school.

The project is now facing a delay of at least an additional week for completion due to a materials-related and paving crew scheduling problem.

The median improvement project is designed to help move more traffic through the area with less of a bottleneck approaching the school.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.