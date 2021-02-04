Roundup: Traffic issues to have on your radar Thursday, Feb. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — HiVE (High-intensity Vehicle Enforcement) is in Oro Valley on Oracle Road, between Magee and Suffolk Dr. Hours of enforcement have slightly changed: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be two other HiVEs this month: Feb. 10 and Feb. 23. All February HiVEs will be afternoon enforcements. Usually, we have a few during the morning drive into work. Not this month.

Yesterday, we mentioned Tucson's "Smart Signal" initiative; rewiring signals within the city limits that allows the department to add/subtract/modify signal phasing and timing remotely. For example, a given intersection could have a left-turn option with an arrow added and/or an increase in left-turn time during high volume hours. During evenings and overnight, the intersection software programming could be changed to allow reduced turning time when travel is light.

Tucson Boulevard and Prince is restricted today for this rewiring, beginning at 8 a.m. TPD will direct travel, because the signal will be turned off until 4 p.m.

Finally, a viewer asked me Monday about the status of work on LaCanada near Tangerine. Work to modify the median near the Leman Academy is almost done, but barricades are still up in the construction zone. If you travel LaCanada in the area, you might believe that everything's done. But the contractor is waiting for Spring Break to build a new southbound right-turn lane into the school. That will happen between March 13 and March 21.

