Road work to begin at Skyline and Sunrise intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turning restrictions at Skyline and Sunrise begin Monday, as the contractor for Pima County DOT begins paving operations to make the intersection less dangerous for westbound vehicles and cyclists to merge.

It's a roughly two-week project, with lots of turning restrictions:

No left turns from eastbound Sunrise onto Skyline.

No right-turns from westbound Sunrise onto Skyline.

No left-turns from Skyline to Sunrise.

---------------------

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.